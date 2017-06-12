VIEW GALLERY

Now it’s time to Keep Up With Kylie.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is one of the most iconic teenagers around and she’s just about to get cooler. Kylie is finally giving her fans, and the rest of the world, an inside look into her life as a 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur, fashion icon and role in the Kardashian/Jenner crew. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, will premiere on E! on Sunday, August 6 at 9:00 P.M. PST.

Throughout the 8-part docuseries, Kylie revealed that there is another side to her that she doesn’t get to show all that often. With her life constantly in the spotlight since she was a little girl, Kylie has had to create this public persona, that she says is much different to the other side she doesn’t show the cameras.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you,” said Kylie in the trailer. “There’s two sides of me.”

For those fans that want to know the real Kylie, this is for you. Kylie reveals in the show’s trailer that Life of Kylie will be much different than KUWTK and that the entire series will be a super behind-the-scenes look at her life, off screen. She wants to gift her fans with the opportunity to see the real Kylie, who she says is totally different than what most of the public sees. There’s even snippets in the trailer of her close friends, including Jordyn Woods, who reveals that “it’s draining sometimes being Kylie’s friend.”





However, the Kylie Cosmetics collections will continue to shake fans to their cores and her role as one of Hollywood’s it-girls won’t fade. The Kylie behind the super trendy Instagram posts, high-end fashion looks on the red carpet and daughter to the one and only Kris Jenner, will not disappear as she says she’s balancing her life as a mogul and an~average~ teen.

“This isn’t keeping up with the Kardashians, this is a therapy session. And now I can finally find what makes me happy.”

Watch full trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPYhHZPV5NE