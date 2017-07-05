VIEW GALLERY

For many of us, we have come to associate the Fourth of July more with how our fave celebrities spend their day rather than America’s independence (which isn’t a bad thing, is it? Depends on who you ask!).

One celeb that caught our attention year after year with her incredible star-studded celebrations is Taylor Swift. Her guest list is nothing short of amazing, including some OG T-Swift #squad members like Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne as well as other familiar faces like Blake Lively and Uzo Aduba.

The Instagram posts that come with her parties make everyone wish they had connections to the most popular 27-year-old in existence.

So, it’s safe to say that when it became official that Taylor would be opting out of having her Independence Day bash, the day just seemed a bit.. off.

For the first time in four years, there wasn’t a single sparkler or red, white and blue swimsuit to indicate that Tay would be hosting her usual shindig.

Compared to last year’s bash at her home in Rhode Island, which included gigantic inflatable slides, matching swimsuits and soooo many squad pics, we surely thought that Taylor would step up her game and throw the ultimate Fourth of July rave (in good taste, of course). She’s also been MIA from Instagram lately, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to make her epic comeback.

But nothing of the sort happened, unfortunately, and we can’t help but feel a bit empty on the inside.

All things aside, many members of her squad were busy at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Her new beau, British actor Joe Alwyn, whose rumored relationship with T leads back to October, might’ve distracted her from her party planning (we honestly can’t blame her) or maybe she’s laying low and keeping things private.

Here’s hoping that this year was just a little hiatus and that Fourth of July 2018 festivities resume with the ultimate bang… and an Instagram gallery to make even our Founding Fathers wish they were Taylor’s besties.