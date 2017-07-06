VIEW GALLERY

Even when white, cisgender, straight men don’t think their privileged ignorance is showing, it probably is. Andrew Garfield recently put his ignorance on display at a panel discussion about his new role in Angels in America. Garfield is playing Prior Walter, a young man living with AIDS in New York City.

During the panel, Garfield said to prep for his gay character he watched every single episode of Rupaul’s Drag Race. “Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru,” Garfield said. OUT reported that he continued by emphasizing just how much Drag Race he’s seen. “This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.”

After he said that, reporters kept asking him about his sexuality and he kept insisting that he’s straight. But then said he’s down to “explore” his sexuality in the future. He said that as of right now he’s not a gay man, but he then went on to say, “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my areas, which is wonderful, as well.”

There are a lot of things wrong with what Andrew Garfield said. For starters, watching Rupaul’s Drag Race doesn’t mean you’re gay or understand what it’s like to be gay. That’s like watching Fresh Off The Boat and exclaiming that you’re Asian now and know every experience that comes with that identity. Drag, including Rupaul’s Drag Race, has a vast, diverse audience and isn’t just for gay men.

Secondly, there are a ton of gay men who don’t like or do drag. Garfield is just perpetuating stereotypes at this point. The gay community is complex and to pigeonhole gay men to be ultra feminine and into drag is just pure ignorance.

Lastly, the repetitive denial that you’re not gay after you say you are a “gay man right now without the physical act” is just annoying. If you’re chill with the LGBTQ+ community, anyone assuming your sexuality isn’t a big deal. Is it really that bad if someone thinks you’re gay? Does it really take away from your masculinity?

All I can take away from this is that Garfield is more ignorant than he thinks and that representation matters. Get queer people to play queer roles and get trans people to play trans roles and so on. I’m tired of watching white, cis, straight males snag these “complex” roles and then butcher them with their stereotypes and bogus “research.”