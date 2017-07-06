VIEW GALLERY

To put it bluntly, this Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian situation is a mess.

In case you don’t have an Instagram/Twitter/TV, Rob Kardashian spent July 5 posting texts, videos and explicit photos from his ex, Blac Chyna, on Instagram, saying that he was concerned about her cheating, drug use, drinking and what he labeled “gold digging.”

Many people were left wondering how Chyna would respond to the situation, as it was of a very sensitive nature, and her immediate reply on social media was one of apathy.

She is now lawyering up, assembling her team and might be taking action.

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” her attorney Walter Mosley told People.

Sources are saying that the situation is more serious than it appears and that Chyna is actually afraid for what the future holds.

One person close to Chyna said that Kardashian sends “people over to [Chyna’s] house to pick up things that don’t even exist.” Another adds, “She’s had to have a new phone number every month and constantly has to change her number. While everyone is writing stories and thinking it’s fun gossip, it’s actually dangerous.”

Chyna accused Kardashian of abuse on Snapchat, so the legal possibilities are serious.

Not only could there be legal ramifications for possible abuse, there could also be revenge porn charges because of the photos Kardashian posted.

Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC (who does not represent Chyna or Kardashian), told People:

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn…Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex.”

“The allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way,” Goldberg adds in reference to Rob’s reasoning.

Goldberg told Cosmo that Chyna could have a case if she can prove that her assets were diminished.

“This is one of those rare occasions where the [would-be alleged] offender has assets…If Chyna were to sue Rob [in civil court], she would certainly be able to take into account all the damages she would suffer, not only from the irreparable emotional impact, but also from the costs that would go into her gaining control over the [spread of] the images.”

Whether or not Blac Chyna decides to press charges, her privacy has been impacted permanently and these photos, as well as the slut-shaming and the implications around them, will follow her forever. Not only will Chyna’s life be changed, so will those of her children, one of whom is Rob Kardashian’s daughter. It’s clear that this situation is messy on many levels, but it also could run even deeper and be harmful, not just in court.