VIEW GALLERY

If you slept all day yesterday, didn’t look at the internet once, or didn’t talk to anyone, then you might have missed Robert Kardashian’s meltdown on Instagram. No need to check his Instagram now because it’s been shut down, you can check out all the drama here.

Essentially, Rob got mad at his baby mama Blac Chyna for cheating on him, taking drugs, abusing alcohol and making him pay her bills and buy her stuff. Oh yeah, and she cheated on guys in the house that Rob pays for, which he was really upset about. He thought this warranted posting her nudes on the internet, slut-shaming her and surgery-shaming her. Posting Chyna’s nudes is being seen as revenge porn, which is illegal in California and Chyna is turning to the law to defend herself.

If that’s not enough crazy for you, Rob even tagged the guys she was sleeping with. One of the main guys was @ferraritru3, whose name is Rarri True. Rob posted text messages from True asking Rob for money to pay for bills. He said if Rob didn’t pay he would “expose” Chyna. It’s been almost 24 hours since Rob has posted on social media and True thought he should stir up some more drama.

He posted photos of him and Chyna naked laying in bed. Chyna was wearing the $250,000 worth of jewelry that Rob bought her that he ranted about yesterday. In the first photo, he captioned it “SMILE” and tagged Chyna. While the second post was more savage and said, “That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWNffRzlm5v/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWNfvHHFigI/

Rob has yet to respond, but it’s only a matter of time before he sees these posts and says something. That’s assuming Kris Jenner hasn’t taken his phone away yet.