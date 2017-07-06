Run to your local Costco and get the biggest case of tissues you can because you are going to need an endless supply for this story.

Earlier this week, a three-month-old Chihuahua puppy named Chewy was found in the bathroom of the Las Vegas Airport with a note.

Grab the tissues NOW. The note read:

“Hi! I am Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart but she has NO other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a BIG knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy so much please love and take care of him xoxoxo”

Chewy was found shortly after and was brought to Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue, where he has been flourishing ever since.

Hey Vegas!! Chewy here🐾🐾Is everypawdy done makin' all that loud noises and being silly??? Sounded scary like. Anyhoo:… Posted by Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue CMDR on Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Because of all the press that Chewy’s story has been getting, the rescue center had to put a hold on applications. They’ve already received hundreds of applicants and need to look through all of them to help find Chewy the proper home.

The shelter is happy to use all the publicity to make sure their other animals are adopted as well, posting on Facebook to “please consider the hundreds, if not thousands, of ‘Chewys’ loaded with love that are desperately seeking homes in shelters which are at max capacity, rescues are full!”

Unfortunately, Chewy’s case is not that unusual.

It is so common that at the biggest women and children’s shelter in Nevada, a woman opened Noah’s Animal Rescue, a full-service boarding facility for women leaving an abusive situation who are unable to leave their pets at home.

While this story shows that some people in this world are truly terrible, it is also important to remember that for every abusive person, there are hundreds willing to lend a hand.

Thank you Chewy, for teaching us this lesson, we hope you find your forever home very soon!