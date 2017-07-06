VIEW GALLERY

Are you keeping up with this whole thing? Honestly, me neither. Yes, Rob Kardashian exposed Chyna on Instagram and even went so far as to leak her nudes. Yes, Blac Chyna might sue him. And finally, yes, Blac Chyna’s alleged side dude came out of the woodwork to come for Rob. Still with me? Probably not. It’s a lot to take in, but somewhere, Kris Jenner has a dossier full of all of this information.

If there’s one thing the internet knows better than it knows itself, it’s the power of Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Jenner/Kardashian fam. Kris Jenner is a powerful empress and we are all just living in her world. Twitter knew that Kris Jenner would be on top of this whole situation and responded in the best way possible: with memes.

Take a moment and laugh in the face of this whole messy, gross drama.

Kris Jenner coaching Rob through this Blac Chyna crisis pic.twitter.com/JwcFVrEE1u — Im Just Rellz (@j_rellz) July 5, 2017

Somewhere Kris Jenner is stroking a pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit and muttering "it'll be ok, sweetie," to herself. — Louis Baragona (@lounicorn_) July 5, 2017

Kris Jenner planning all the ways she can cash in from the Rob Kardashian/ Blac Chyna drama pic.twitter.com/Vq0hbiyPdy — Eleanor 🌹 (@eleanor_watts27) July 5, 2017

Kris Jenner on her way to E! headquarters. pic.twitter.com/BrvjgOgNBM — Dean. (@OmarDeanII) July 5, 2017

This is Kris Jenner right now realizing how much COINT she's going to make from this pic.twitter.com/cOrlHVf3DS — khanya mkuhlu (@khanyamkuhlu_) July 5, 2017

Kris Jenner pulling up to Rob's house rn with the family lawyers 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/xPZYML8HaZ — Lani (@Lanierbear) July 5, 2017

kris jenner thinking how she can turn rob's exposé of blac chyna into profit pic.twitter.com/RB6xZaHb45 — kenny (@imkennybrian) July 5, 2017

Kris Jenner Going To The E! Office To Re-New The Rob&Chyna Show After This Rob Kardashian Expose Party.. pic.twitter.com/POO4VGcA7k — ZAR-Li (@HimThird) July 5, 2017

kris jenner logging on to robert kardashian's Instagram rn pic.twitter.com/2BJI9r2c24 — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) July 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/Krieg_La_Flare/status/882624771019612161

Kris Jenner waking up somewhere in LA right now pic.twitter.com/feLgX592gd — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) July 5, 2017

Kris Jenner at home like……. We just sealed another deal thanks to me!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LbPi0ESZBj — Juán 👑 (@_ImFreshPrince_) July 5, 2017

Ok, this one is unrelated but still amazing.

https://twitter.com/RelatableQuote/status/881582168555884544

Wherever Kris Jenner may be, just know that by next week we may have forgotten this whole situation, and in the end, just as it is with the rising and setting of the sun, it will be because of Queen Kris.