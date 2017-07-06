VIEW GALLERY

It’s official! Lauren Conrad and her husband, lawyer William Tell, are parents to a baby boy.

Conrad announced the birth of Liam James on Instagram in the most Lauren Conrad way possible… with an adorable and aesthetically pleasing photo.

The baby was born Wednesday afternoon, weighing six pounds and 14 ounces.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” Conrad and Tell told People. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Conrad and Tell have been married for nearly three years. While he is a lawyer, Conrad is most famous for appearing on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, on which she starred alongside Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and Lo Bosworth. Since the show’s end in 2010, Conrad has been working hard as a designer, blogger and author, setting the standard for the many aspiring lifestyle influencers of today.

She announced that she was having a boy just a month ago with the help of a cute card.

The couple divulged their pregnancy via (you guessed it!) Instagram with a pic of a sonogram on New Year’s Day 2017.

We’ll be playing this on repeat in L.C.’s honor…

Congrats to the happy family!