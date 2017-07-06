Have you ever wondered what it feels like to be as dreamy as Ryan Gosling? Well, thanks to Buzzfeed, we can find out. Turns out Ryan Gosling has a nearly-identical celebrity doppelgänger and against all odds, he’s just as flawless as the real Gosling.
Meet Johannes Laschet, a menswear blogger from Aachen, Germany whose father also happens to be notable German politician Armin Laschet.
The resemblance is uncanny.
It’s actually unbelievable.
Look how dapper he is!
While being compared to Gosling is probably the highest form of compliment that has ever existed on earth, Laschet told GQ Deutschland it’s not always desirable.
“It often occurs and sometimes is exhausting,” Laschet said. “There are worse things and you should not complain about it now. It’s better than when people say, ‘He looks like Danny DeVito.'”