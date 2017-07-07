VIEW GALLERY

It was only a matter of time before Blue Ivy Carter became a music star in her own right. Her parents are Beyoncé and Jay-Z, so stardom is in Blue’s blood. Jay-Z’s latest album 4:44 dropped and had Carter-Knowles fans shook as Jay-Z affirmed all of the cheating allegations that Beyoncé made on Lemonade. 4:44 was only available on Tidal, Jay-Z’s streaming service, until early today.

When 4:44 came out on other music streaming platforms, the album had a bonus track that initially wasn’t on the Tidal drop. The bonus track is “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” Blue rapped on the track and totally killed it.

Blue Ivy with the flow 👑

pic.twitter.com/0lGcDDDESM — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 7, 2017

Blue isn’t super clear on the track, it sounds like a lot of mumbling. Don’t worry though, Genius is on top of it and already has Blue’s lyrics up. There’s a lot of “boom shakalaka,” but the best lyric is, “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” sky’s the limit for Blue. She served her verse with attitude and her fans are loving it.

https://twitter.com/AyeYoVontay/status/883151203621888005

Blue ivy: cjxkdnsbfksbdb and tbsksjsbsbfkf sks Actually me: pic.twitter.com/oasiEfS1RN — Quinta. (@quintabrunson) July 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/humbIepride/status/883149011770900480

TL: So what do you think of Blue Ivy's freestyle? Me: pic.twitter.com/YFxfEM42vb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life…meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017

blue isn't for everybody . You need a certain level of intelligent's to really vibe to her music https://t.co/obcvOsPbEd — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 7, 2017

.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb — ‏timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/nicxbey/status/883144790203801600

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — #ClubDub Promoter (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/883166064946950144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fa10273133%2Fblue-ivy-rap-jay-z-album%2F

I can’t wait for Blue’s mixtape to drop.