It was only a matter of time before Blue Ivy Carter became a music star in her own right. Her parents are Beyoncé and Jay-Z, so stardom is in Blue’s blood. Jay-Z’s latest album 4:44 dropped and had Carter-Knowles fans shook as Jay-Z affirmed all of the cheating allegations that Beyoncé made on Lemonade. 4:44 was only available on Tidal, Jay-Z’s streaming service, until early today.
When 4:44 came out on other music streaming platforms, the album had a bonus track that initially wasn’t on the Tidal drop. The bonus track is “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” Blue rapped on the track and totally killed it.
Blue isn’t super clear on the track, it sounds like a lot of mumbling. Don’t worry though, Genius is on top of it and already has Blue’s lyrics up. There’s a lot of “boom shakalaka,” but the best lyric is, “Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” sky’s the limit for Blue. She served her verse with attitude and her fans are loving it.
https://twitter.com/AyeYoVontay/status/883151203621888005
https://twitter.com/humbIepride/status/883149011770900480
https://twitter.com/nicxbey/status/883144790203801600
https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/883166064946950144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmusic%2Fa10273133%2Fblue-ivy-rap-jay-z-album%2F
I can’t wait for Blue’s mixtape to drop.