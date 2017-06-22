VIEW GALLERY

In the last week, which can only be described as a rollercoaster of emotions in relation to the have-they/have-they-not drama of whether Beyoncé’s twins are officially here, the drama never ends.

According to a source at the hospital that Beyoncé gave birth in, the twins’ names are Shawn (or Sean, different sources are reporting different spellings) and Bea (pronounced Bee).

We already know that the twins are most like a boy and a girl because of blue and pink balloons that were delivered to the hospital along with an envelope that says J&B.

I am embarrassed to admit that it took me this long to realize, but if you still haven’t caught on, let me remind you that Jay-Z‘s real name is Shawn Carter and Beyonce is lovingly referred to as Queen B.

Get it yet?

Beyonce and Jay-Z have (allegedly) named their children after themselves.

I’m just shocked that the names are so normal. I have a distracting mental image in my head of a grown Shawn Carter saying, “Hi, my name is Shawn and this is my older sister Blue Ivy,” and it’s too strange for me.

Just when we thought you couldn’t be more iconic, B, you do it. Thank you for gracing us with these babies and always keeping us on our toes.