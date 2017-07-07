VIEW GALLERY

Scream Queens co-stars Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd have broken up according to People after only eight months of dating. At least they won’t have to worry about seeing each other at work because Scream Queens got cancelled after its second season. RIP to Chanel’s signature: her iconic fluffy pink earmuffs.

Lautner stood by Lourd after her grandmother Debbie Reynolds and her mother Carrie Fisher both passed away within days of each other in late December 2016.

A few weeks after their deaths the couple escaped to Mexico. He was there for both of Reynolds and Fisher’s joint memorial service and funeral. Us Weekly said Lautner was at Lourd’s house “every day, taking care of her” after her tragic loss.

It’s a shame that this couple couldn’t make it because they really were super cute together. People said that they’re still friends, so maybe we’ll see a reunion sometime soon. There isn’t much insight into the nature of their breakup, but the details may emerge in time.

In the meantime, they’re focusing on their separate projects and moving forward with some new movies and TV shows. Lourd is appearing in the latest Star Wars film, so we can’t wait to see her on the big screen.