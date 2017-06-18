Renowned Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher’s death this past December rocked the lives of both fans and loved ones alike. Six months later, in light of reports announcing sleep apnea as Fisher’s official cause of death, her daughter Billie Lourd is speaking out.

Lourd released a statement to People that did not slam the rumors that her mother’s death might be related to drug addiction or mental health issues, but instead did quite the opposite, opening up about Fisher’s struggles with both throughout her life.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,” Lourd writes, “She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.”

Lourd is honoring her mother’s legacy by being open about these issues that so many people struggle with, continuing Fisher’s work of shattering stigma.

“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases,” she continues. “I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs.”

She ends the statement by explaining succinctly why she believes in talking about mental health and drug addiction in light of her mother’s death: “Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

According to Lourd’s post, it seems mental illness and drug addiction both played a role in Fisher’s untimely death. We applaud her for speaking out about these issues and by treating them not with shame but with raw honesty, hope, and love.