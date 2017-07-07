Taylor Lautner Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Taylor Dating Now?

Taylor Lautner has been stealing hearts since his Cheaper By the Dozen days. With his acting gigs come a lot of opportunity of mingling with fellow actresses. Taylor’s had a history of dating co-stars who also played his romantic interest on-screen. The latest was actress Billie Lourd, whom he met on the set of Scream Queens. But recently, after almost a year together, Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd have split up. Read on for his dating history.

Selena Gomez 2009

Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/kYHiPGqNTb — tdl (@ilylauts) November 21, 2016

The pair got together when they were both in Vancouver filming different movies. Selena even spent some quality time with Taylor’s younger sister, but the pair soon split due to pressure from the media.

Taylor Swift 2009

The two played a couple in the film, Valentine’s Day, and the chemistry continued off-screen. But eventually, Taylor broke it off, and subsequently wrote the not-so- subtle “Back To December” on how she’d go back and make it right if she could.

Lily Collins 2011

Lily and Taylor played a couple in the action film Abduction, but their romance was short-lived. Though never confirming rumors, the two allegedly split right before the film’s premiere, making for an awkward release party.

Maika Monroe 2013

A atriz Maika Monroe acaba de publicar essa foto com o Taylor Lautner em seu Instagram oficial. 🎎 💗 pic.twitter.com/n7Z0pTjgwV — Taylor Lautner Mania (@TayLautnerMania) September 3, 2016

This may not have been a relationship, but more of a fling. The two were photographed at a Dodgers game, and didn’t hold back on the PDA.

Marie Avgeropoulos 2013 – 2014

Yet another actress who played Taylor’s on-screen girlfriend, Marie met Taylor through their parkour film Tracers. The two were spotted on dates around NYC, but broke it off after a short period, with sources saying it was never really serious.

Billie Lourd 2016 – 2017

Taylor met Billie on the set of the show Scream Queens, and they dated for eight months, only recently splitting up. The relationship seemed serious, as this year, Taylor stuck by Billie as she lost her mother and her grandmother around the same time. Billie’s uncle, Todd Fisher, even said, “The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say, if you think about it!”

The two posted more than a few photos of each other on social media, with Billie recently deleting the ones of their relationship.

2018

According to the rumors, Taylor Lautner is dating American actress Olivia Holt since Sep 2017 last year.

2019

Taylor Lautner went Instagram official last year with his current girlfriend Tay who is a nursing student.

