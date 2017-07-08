Are there wedding bells in the near future for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

According to The Sun, the 35-year-old actress turned a shopping trip in Canada into something more recently. While looking for an evening gown for an event, she started trying on wedding dresses.

A friend told the outlet, “She thought it’d be fun. She was with a couple of friends and they all thought she looked gorgeous.”

She apparently tried on a two-piece bridal gown with a peek of her belly.

“She joked she couldn’t walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in it. But the fact she’s trying on dresses and thinking about their wedding shows how serious they are,” the insider shared, adding, “Harry hasn’t proposed yet but it’s very much on the cards.”

Another gown gave off serious Kate Middleton vibes with lace sleeve details.

Check out the picks below.

Whether this was for fun or whatever, it definitely seems like a royal wedding is on Meghan’s mind.

But let’s be honest – this potential princess wouldn’t be buying something off the rack.