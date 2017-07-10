VIEW GALLERY

Blac Chyna appeared on Good Morning America this A.M. to talk about Rob Kardashian, her ex boyfriend and baby daddy, who had an Instagram melt down last Wednesday. Rob posted explicit nude photo’s of Chyna, which he thought were valid to post because she cheated, but in reality they’re considered revenge porn. His Instagram got shut down because he kept re-posting the nude photos, so then he posted them to Twitter to only have them taken down again.

Her interview this morning is coming after Chyna lawyered up. Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom is filing a temporary restraining order on Rob this morning as well. Her firm released a statement Friday that states “Revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment.” The statement goes on to say, “Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Hey body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”

Here is my statement on why I am representing Blac Chyna in this important fight in women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/hZO4UV894X — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

Her Good Morning America interview is her first public statement since Rob posted her nude photos. Chyna had Bloom by her side during the interview. In the interview she seems genuinely heartbroken about the situation, “I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I’m like, ‘Wow, OK.'” said Chyna. “This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable you know, with even sending these pictures and talking to hm about certain things, you know. I just felt…betrayed.”

ONLY ON @GMA: @BLACCHYNA speaks out – what she's saying this morning about "revenge on the internet," her message for women and more… pic.twitter.com/mPCGN63kSy — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 10, 2017

Chyna said she broke up with Rob in December, but they keep in contact because they share an 8-month-old daughter Dream. One of the first things Rob posted was a video of Chyna kissing another man. Chyna said that she sent that video after Rob continuously provoked her hoping that he would “just leave me alone.” But still none of this illicit’s revenge porn and Chyna is serious about his actions, “He doesn’t respect me. If you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

In the interview she also revealed that no one from the Kardashian family has reached out to her since Rob’s outburst. She also claims that she never liked any of Rob’s posts about her, saying that she has him blocked on Instagram. Some people don’t understand why Chyna is upset considering some of her own posts are a little NSFW, but she said “I can do whatever I want. It’s my body.”

Rob has not been charged with a crime as of right now, but TMZ is reporting that he has hired Robert Shapiro, the lawyer who worked with his late father on O.J. Simpson’s infamous murder trial. His representatives have yet to confirm this.

Chyna’s full interview will air tonight on Nightline.