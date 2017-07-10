VIEW GALLERY

When the final book of the Harry Potter series was published, every fan of the wizard with a lightning-shaped scar on his forehead wished author J.K. Rowling would grant their wishes and publish another novel just as captivating.

We’ve all been waiting years for that magical moment and now that moment may actually be happening.

In an interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour, the author confessed that she has some secrets hidden in her closet.

When asked if she was working on any new post Harry Potter novels Rowling admitted that she wrote an original manuscript for a new magical book, though not on paper.

To further explain, Rowling held her 50th birthday party on Halloween with the theme being “come as your own private nightmare.” And because she is effortlessly bad ass, Rowling donned a costume she described as a “lost manuscript” for a political fairy tale she’s teased about in the past.

“And I wrote over a dress most of that book,” explained Rowling. “So that book, I don’t know whether it will ever be published, but it’s actually hanging in a wardrobe currently.”

Only the queen of writing everywhere but on a laptop (or some fancy stationary, perhaps) would ever think to write her next novel on a party dress! Would that be hand wash only?

We all know about Rowling’s unconventional writing methods when she spoke about writing drafts of Harry Potter on various notepads during her visits to cafes across Edinburgh, Scotland. She even came up with the names of the Hogwarts Houses on the back of an airplane barf bag which she definitely clarified was empty prior to her using it.

Needless to say, hopefully Rowling decides to take her dress to a publisher rather than the dry cleaners because I don’t think fans can wait much longer for her next masterpiece to be unveiled.