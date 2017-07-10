VIEW GALLERY

Lena Dunham has a passion for women’s rights and equality.

She has become increasingly vocal about the cause since the last presidential election so when she decided it was time to clean out her wardrobe, Dunham resolved to do so for a good cause.

Today, 169 items of clothing from Dunham’s closet will be on The RealReal, a website for fashion distribution, and 70 percent of the earnings will go straight to Planned Parenthood. Even the Elizabeth Kennedy gown she wore to the Met Gala this year will be on the site for sale for $4,000. The lowest cost is $35 and the 80 out of the 169 are priced at less than $100.

Dunham told the New York Times, “I realized I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally. I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a women with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn’t identify with her gender at birth. You can’t live for the future that does not yet exist. I have to take all this good fashion fortune I’ve had and spread it.”

The clothing hold a lot of memories for the star. She said, “The clothes brought back a lot. I was like, ‘There’s a paparazzi picture of me eating a quesadilla in that!’ I don’t want to remember, but there it is.” Dunham is keeping the memories, but passing on the clothes.

She posted an Instagram to kick off the charity sale writing, “I’ve been lucky enough to own some truly special (often custom) pieces from innovative designers and selling items that have been worn down Brooklyn streets, on the set of GIRLS and at awards shows and book signings. Each purchase will come with a note from me that documents my experience wearing the piece. I hope you enjoy the pieces and the stories behind them.”

Each item of clothing will come with a letter from Dunham and possibly the designer, explaining the piece’s personal significance to Dunham.

The clothing ranges from sizes 4 to 12. “I like being a woman who’s not typical Hollywood size putting beautiful designer things out into the world.”

But she also admitted that her style isn’t for everyone and acknowledged how fashion blogs have grilled her for having notoriously bad style. Dunham commented, “I don’t mind; I’ve always thought the worst dressed were the best dressed.”

Women’s equality is particularly important right now because Congress is considering legislation that will have a direct impact on women’s health. It’s really challenging to be a woman in America right now and Planned Parenthood is crucial in order to protect the bodies of women.

The actress has been laying low since Girls concluded in April, but Dunham’s first book of short stories is set to release next year. She is also working with her costar, Jenni Konner, on television and film projects.

“Probably some people will buy the clothes because they hate me and burn them. And I bless them, too. The money’s still going to Planned Parenthood.”