VIEW GALLERY

Do you remember that iconic video that came out about a year ago featuring the behind the scenes and multiple takes of Disney Channel stars drawing the Mickey Mouse ears in the promo?

No?

Don’t worry. You can relive the viral clips in all of their glory here.

Her face when they said "one more" @ 1:21💀 pic.twitter.com/648OnEBR1R — 🎅🏾 Ayo 🎄 (@hollylikeablvd) November 15, 2016

You’re not the only one reliving the past. Hilary Duff is also bringing back the moment.

Again, for a little refresher, even though the whole thing video is entirely cringeworthy, the internet seemed to agree that Hilary Duff’s was the most hilarious.

Poor Hillary wasn't here for it at all 🙁 pic.twitter.com/RnjmhmvTEW — 🎅🏾 Ayo 🎄 (@hollylikeablvd) November 15, 2016

Now, Duff has made the hilarious meme even funnier.

She went on Buzzfeed and played massive truth or dare Jenga with her Younger co-star Sutton Foster.

One of the dares she got was to recreate the Disney promo.

First, she explained the story behind the video.

“I had been doing it all day! I think I had shot the beginning of Lizzie McGuire with all those bouncy balls, and I was like ‘what is this last minute thing?’ It’s so good. It’s, like, Hilary with a lot of attitude. Like, ‘what are they making me do?’ But now I am happy to do it because it’s hilarious.” “It’s so ridiculous. It’s so funny though. So we had to do this thing and then we put in CGI of the mouse ears. And then they made us do it 900 times. And I think I lost all personality at that point. Plus, I was like, a prepubescent teen — I was like ‘what are they making me do? This is invisible’. But Raven Symoneé was nailing it!

Let’s take a minute to watch Hilary Duff mark this iconic moment in history:

Watch the whole thing here:

Thanks, Hilary. You’ve made our Tuesday so much better!