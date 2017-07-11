VIEW GALLERY

Julianne Hough has been gracing us with her dancing and singing skills for years now, and with a recent highly-publicized marriage to NHL player Brooks Laich and her successful tour, we are not going to stop seeing Hough in the spotlight anytime soon.

With abs we are all jealous of, two cute puppies and a hot hunk husband, Julianne Hough is living the best life.

Julianne Hough’s estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $7 million

Hough was born in 1988 to a Mormon family in Utah. Her parents divorced when she was 10 and she moved to London with her brother Derek Hough and their coaches to dance professionally. When she got back to America, she attended school at the Las Vegas Academy and started dancing professionally.

2007

In 2007, Hough won season four of Dancing With the Stars with her partner Apollo Ono, making her the youngest professional dancer to win the show. Hough also won season five of the show with Indy 500 racecar driver Hélio Castroneves.

Hough released her first single “Will You Dance With Me” in May 2007 and placed at #100 on the Billboard Top 100 List. The money made from the song benefited American Red Cross.

Even though 2007 was her first big year on the scene, this girl was already killing it.

2008

After two successful seasons on Dancing With the Stars, Hough’s career kept escalating from there.

In July 2008, Hough was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award thanks to the choreography for her Mambo “Para Los Rumberos” with Dancing partner Hélio Castroneves.

Her full album also released that year and she joined Brad Paisley’s tour with Jewel and Chuck Wicks.

Later in the year she released a Christmas album EP entitled Sounds of the Seasons: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection.

2009-2010

In February 2009, Hough was nominated for the Top New Artist award at the Academy of Country Music Awards, which she won. She also released her new single “Is That So Wrong” to country radio in June 2010 but it did not perform very well.

In 2010, Hough had a role in the movie Burlesque with Cher and Christina Aguilera.

2011-2012

In 2011, Hough landed the lead role of Ariel Moore in the remake of Footloose. Later that year, she played the role of Sherrie Christian in the film adaptation of Rock of Ages with Tom Cruise and Mary J. Blige.

2013-2014

Steadily increasing her film experience, she starred in the 2013 movie Safe Haven, based on Nicholas Sparks’ book, opposite Josh Duhamel. Later that year, she starred in the film Paradise opposite Russell Brand.

In March of 2014, Hough and her brother Derek Hough announced a dance tour called “Move Live” where they auditioned a group of dancers and then performed with them. Every tour date for the show sold out, even the ones that they added to the end of the tour.

In September 2014, Hough returned to Dancing With the Stars as a permanent judge, the first ever contestant to become a judge on the show.

2015-2016

Because of the initial success of their first tour, Hough and her brother announced the return of the tour for summer 2015. The tour sold out again and they visited bigger venues.

Later that year, Hough and her brother hosted The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and The Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration at Disneyland in California.

Hough landed the role of Sandy Young in Fox’s Grease Live! which aired in late January 2016.

In July 2016, Hough hosted a free pop-up fitness class, which led to several more classes encouraging people to “move interactive.”

2017

This year, Hough embarked on her new “MOVE BEYOND” live tour with her brother.

She also focused on her nuptials to NHL beau Brooks Laich.

The two were married on July 8 in a big ceremony in Idaho.

This professional actor turned singer and dancer has been rocking every single thing she has done, so we can’t wait to see what is next for her.

2018

After touching down in Los Angeles, Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich make their way through LAX Airport.