As morbid as it is, I’m sure you’ve thought about your eventual death at least once. At the very least, you know how you don’t want to die. Unfortunately, not all of us are lucky enough to die of old age. Sometimes, it just takes one little accident.

Madison Coe, a 14-year-old Texas girl, was reported dead after she tried using her phone in the bath. According to her family, Madison was at her father’s house in Lovington, New Mexico when she either plugged her phone into a bathroom outlet or used the plugged-in device when she sat in the tub.

“[Her father] found her. He had knocked on the door to tell her it was time to get out [of the tub] and she said, ‘Okay,'” Madison’s mother, Angela O’Guinn-Downs, told PEOPLE. “He went back 20 minutes later, she didn’t respond and he went in.”

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE share and bring awareness!! A friend of a friend put this together. I don't even know this person and they are helping to bring awareness to their kids and everyone else's! Posted by Angela Downs on Monday, July 10, 2017

Coe’s father, who works as an emergency medical technician, tried to do everything in his power to save his daughter. Unfortunately, he could not revive her. Her grandmother, Donna O’Guinn, told KCBD about injuries that officials found on her.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone,” she said. “That was just very obvious that that’s what had happened.”

The 14-year-old just graduated from Terra Vista Middle School and was slated to attend a Houston high school. Madison also played basketball and played the tuba with her school’s band.

Everyone watch KCBD tonight at 10. Presley Fowler came by and did an interview. We are trying to reach as many people as… Posted by Angela Downs on Monday, July 10, 2017

“She was such a bright, vibrant, very intelligent, loving caring young lady,” O’Guinn described her late daughter. “She had such a huge heart. Always willing to help others.”

Since her passing, a GoFundMe was created to cover medical and funeral costs for Madison. The creator of the page, Carl Christensen, has since raised over $6,700. The memorial service is planned for Friday, July 14 in Lovington’s First United Methodist Church.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else,” O’Guinn told KCBD. “We want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging.”

The family is now attempting to raise awareness in hopes that their family tragedy will prevent it from happening again.