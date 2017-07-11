It’s 2017 and now makeup isn’t viewed as something that only women use. Men wear makeup, too. It’s common to see men wearing makeup these days and the magic of makeup is giving individuals the ability to express themselves however they want, no matter the age or gender. There are makeup vloggers like Manny Mua and PatrickStarrr, who encourage men who are afraid to wear cosmetics to step into the glamorous life of makeup and never be ashamed to wear it.

However, there are still people who are stuck in the past that continue to label makeup as something solely for women. And this man is one among many who deal with discrimination for wearing makeup.

A man from Portsmouth, England, posted his story on the local Facebook page, Spotted Portsmouth, discussing how he was told to remove his makeup and that there is no policy for wearing makeup at the company where he works.

“A lot of my female colleagues wear more makeup than I do,” he wrote in the post.

He mentions that he’s been working at this company for eight to nine months and he’s never been critisized for wearing makeup before. He also adds that some of his managers even complimented and supported his use of makeup until his company brought in new management.

“Earlier on in the week I came to work as my fabulous self and was told to take off my make-up. I was quite shocked…,” he states in the post. “After I refused, I’m getting told to tone it down? Excuse me?”

After mentioning how it wasn’t fair that his female colleagues were wearing makeup, too, he took a selfie before actually removing his makeup.

“But guess what, this is 2017, a time of year where we celebrate Pride throughout summer and I look hella hot so deal with it! It’s wrong to blatantly discriminate for whatever reason that may be. (I took a photo after I was told to take off my make-up..),” he wrote in his post.

It’s still ridiculous to see people criticize and feel uncomfortable around men wearing makeup. Open your eyes and switch the channel to RuPaul’s Drag Race, because it’s the 21st century and makeup is for anyone and everyone.