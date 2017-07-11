There are so many challenges that exist on the internet, it can be hard to keep track of them all. From the “hundred layer” challenge to the “kids makeup” challenge, the beauty community has gotten pretty creative when it comes to keeping makeup tutorials interesting.

However, one challenge recently got a lot of public attention, and not in a good way.

Beauty blogger Vika Shapel posted a video she called the “Chocolate Challenge,” where she used chocolate as foundation. The video quickly found its way to Twitter, where many who watched it accused Shapel, who is white, of promoting blackface.

Shapel promoted her video on Instagram with a photo of herself, including the caption, “Something fun is coming to YouTube, idk if there is a challenge like this but we haven’t seen it so Im calling it the chocolate challenge! Come watch us transform into deep chocolate skin tones from out pasty pale!”

After the scandal, Shapel told Yahoo! News that she wasn’t aware of the concept of blackface, saying, “I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone. I wasn’t aware of the whole blackface concept before people began commenting it on the photo.”

“I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won’t happen again,” Shapel said.

So @vika97662612 decided to post this picture which is clearly blackface & she decided to call it "the chocolate challenge" pic.twitter.com/O4NutrEtTH — Thano$ 🥴 (@arnellarmon) July 9, 2017

Since gaining serious backlash on social media for the video, the blogger has deleted all of her social media accounts. With the power of screenshots, another YouTuber by the name of Arnell Armon re-posted the photo on Twitter with her own caption that read, “So @vika97662612 decided to post this picture which is clearly blackface & she decided to call it ‘the chocolate challenge’.”

The tweet got hundreds of retweets and comments agreeing with Armon on the insensitivity of Shapel’s original video.

oh wow she even gave the "chocolate" side brown eyes . — Mawiii (@Mawiella) July 9, 2017

Why?! What do I have to do to convince people that my skin tone is not a trend/a mask/a makeup challenge/ a new concept for entertainment?! — M E L A N I N C L A U S✨ (@ArielleMonai) July 9, 2017

this "challenge" doesn't exist because people have common sense🙃😑😑😑 the disrespect… pic.twitter.com/j1SEXPdWhr — Jasmine Brown (@JasMeannnn) July 9, 2017

It doesn’t seem that Shapel will be able to hear the end of this controversy anytime soon. Let’s just hope that these challenges can continue without anymore influencers taking them too far.