We’ve all seen plenty of creative, adorable proposal videos on the internet. The soldier coming home as a surprise, couples using Disney characters to propose to their S/O and even a guy stopping a baseball game just so he could propose, but this particular engagement takes the cake for the most unique proposal ever.

Brandon Thompson was enjoying his birthday and Independence Day when cops showed up at his doorstep. Spoiler: it wasn’t because of noise complaints. Thompson was arrested for six felony warrants, but he wasn’t going to let that arrest stop enjoying the rest of his life with his girlfriend, Leandria Keith.

“I asked the officer if I could propose,” Thompson told CNN. “The officer said, ‘You want to do what?’ and I said, ‘I want to propose to her.’”

The officers felt bad for taking him away on his birthday, Independence Day and on the day he popped the big question, so they granted him his wish. Luckily for the internet, the whole thing was caught on one of the officer’s body cameras.

https://www.facebook.com/muskogee.officer/videos/1354631421324012/

(Facebook/Muskogee Officer)

Lincoln Anderson, an officer on the scene, said they allowed the proposal to happen because they are “human,” too.

“We all want to see someone get their life on track,” Anderson said. “Hopefully it will help him make the choices it will take to support his future wife and his kids. And if by letting him take a moment before going to jail to do what he did, then we did our jobs.”

The couple plans to get married once Thompson gets out of jail and gets his life under control.