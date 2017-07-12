Good morning!

Brewing company Brewbudz is extending itself into another company, Cannabiniers, and together they are now selling marijuana-infused K-cups. Each cup costs $7, which is around the same cost of two small mochas at Starbucks. In a press release, Cannabiniers stated, “Brewbudz offers various dosage options to fit every lifestyle,” and they aren’t joking.

It’s been reported that the weed-infused pods contain your choice of coffee, tea, or cocoa. You can also choose between three different dosages of THC: 10-milligram, 25-milligram, and 50-milligram. Additionally, you can pick between”uplifting Sativa-dominated” or”relaxing Indica-heavy.”

According to Colorado law, 10 milligrams of THC counts as one serving. It’s suggested that new weed users start out with five milligrams of THC, not 10. Consumeresponsibly.org also states that it can take up to two hours to feel the effects of marijuana-infused products.

“One of the easiest ways to have a bad experience with marijuana edibles is to go back for a second serving without giving the first serving enough time to take effect,” the site states. “If it’s your first time, start off with five milligrams of THC and don’t use any more for the rest of the day or evening. If it doesn’t produce the desired effect, try 10 milligrams the next time. Don’t jump up to 20 or more! It might seem like a big difference between 10 and 20 milligrams, but keep in mind that 20 milligrams is four times the amount recommended for a first-time consumer.”

The spokesperson for Brewbuds feels confident that 10 milligrams is a good starting point for new consumers and the higher dosages are for the medical/more frequent users.

Apparently, Cannabiniers isn’t the first company to give weed-infused coffee a try. Back in 2015, Catapult K-cups used weed in their coffee and they have been a hit ever since. A year before that, Legal Brew Cold Coffee also started giving people an extra pep in their step.