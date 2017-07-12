VIEW GALLERY

Cole Sprouse is notable for his role as Jughead on the CW show Riverdale but most fans remember him working with his twin brother Dylan on the Disney show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. For a while it seemed like we weren’t going to see either of the Sprouse twins back on television at all, but eventually, Cole landed his role as Jughead. Recently Cole revealed that if it hadn’t been for Jughead, he might not have returned to the acting world at all.

Apparently, Cole left New York to visit California for a week during pilot season. He let his manager know that if he didn’t land anything during pilot season he’s wasn’t going to act again. That same week, Sprouse told Wonderland that he was offered his role on Riverdale. “I just pulled the trigger on it and said, ‘Alright, f/*/*k it, let’s see how it goes.’”

Cole continued to open up in the interview about why he felt like Jughead was a role he could relate to.

“There comes a real loneliness in celebrity where you’re constantly told you’re part of an out group in your own society,” he said. In the years after Suite Life wrapped, he and Dylan attended college at New York University, which he said was a trying experience. “We were at this point of recognisability where we couldn’t even walk around anymore,” Sprouse said. “I was really socially anxious and strange.” Ultimately, he completed his studies and earned a degree in archaeological sciences.

Getting the role of Jughead was definitely a turning point for Cole. As for Dylan, he’s taking notes from his brother. He’ll return to acting for the right role, but it’s clear he’s enjoying his extended break from acting. At least we’ll have one of the twins for a little bit longer.