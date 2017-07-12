VIEW GALLERY

Major key alert: Dj Khaled is cooking up something good.

Except it’s not going to be another hit album or the unofficial anthem of your summer.

Instead, the self-proclaimed King of the Anthems is giving us all something to be Grateful about and has put more than 28 pieces from his personal wardrobe up for sale on Poshmark in order to help motivate kids for high school graduation.

While the students will not be the ones receiving the music mogul’s collection, a portion of all the proceeds will be donated to his Win More Music campaign, where he partnered with the non-profit Get Schooled to engage with high school students and motivate them to continue their education.

Yesterday at noon, Dj Khaled dropped the first of four collections on the online marketplace. The remaining three collections will roll out through August.

So, what articles of clothing has the king decided to bless us with?

Some highlights include the matching powder blue, satin suits that Khaled and Asahd, his son, wore on his latest album cover. Khaled’s suit is going for $2,250 and Asahd’s for $1,350.

The infamous jet ski saga that was captured on Snapchat is on sale for $5,000.

The teal velour track suit from We The Best was sold for $58.

This custom white leather sweatsuit is still available for $450.

He’s also selling this custom navy blue & black fur/reptile skin bomber for $1,350.

Even if you’re one of those people who often finds themselves asking what exactly DJ Khaled does, there is no doubt that the man has become a legend in the music world. It’s refreshing to see that this time around, his legacy is rooted in charity and the “major key” is giving back.