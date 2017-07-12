VIEW GALLERY

Spiderman: Homecoming was just released, and it perfectly began a new trilogy. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield took on the role in the past, and this time, it’s the adorable Brit Tom Holland in the Spidey suit. It was Holland’s breakthrough role and he did not disappoint. Holland first appeared as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War and unlike past Spiderman films, his plot line involves the Avengers.

Iron Man and his bodyguard, Happy, also made appearances in the feature film, as Peter Parker was desperate to prove himself to them. Holland’s background in gymnastics came in handy as he pulled off the many stunts in the film. There was no blatant romantic storyline, unlike the past trilogies, which featured Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy. However, rumors are already swirling that Zendaya, who plays Michelle, is technically Mary Jane. Meanwhile, we’re waiting for that iconic upside down kiss to be reenacted.

To make us swoon even more, Holland recently showed off his dancing skills in a lip sync battle and he rightfully won with his mashup of “Singing in the Rain” and “Umbrella.” Our question is, how did we not hear about Holland until now? So, feast your eyes.