Beyoncé posted on Instagram the first photo of her new twin babies and confirmed their names. If this is news to you than what the hell are you doing?! The picture is already the second most liked Instagram EVER. It surpassed Selena’s post and is only a cool 4 million behind the most liked photo ever, Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo.

All eyes and likes are on Beyoncé and to some people that is not ideal. Kim Kardashian is one of the 7 million likes, but it’s doubtful that she is radiating joy for the twins.

Kardashian is known to love attention and love her kids just as much. Blue and North aren’t even friends and now the twins are going to steal North’s birthday thunder. Beyoncé captioned the photo, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” The photo was posted on July 14 at 1 a.m. EST but Beyoncé has been staying at her $400,000 a month Malibu rental since the twins birth. So if she posted it on pacific time it would have been July 13 10 p.m. PT. The twins birthday is either June 14 or June 13, but still North’s birthday is June 15.

The Beyhive was quick to notice the potential birthday drama and they’re prepared for a Kardashian melt down.

The likelihood of their birthday parties overlapping is high. Kardashian is known to hate sharing the spotlight and loving drama so this is not going to end well. If only Kanye and Jay-Z were still friends there could have been a joint birthday party.