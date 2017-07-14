VIEW GALLERY

There are people who color their hair in abnormal shades and dyes all the time. But this summer, everyone is going all out. From hot pink and electric blue to pastels and rainbows, people are giving their hair a nice glow to fit the warmer season.

It looks like the common blonde ombré or ash-brown highlights are losing the spotlight and exotic hair colors are quickly making their way into the most recent hair trends. Why stick to the norm when there’s an array of colors to choose from for your next style?

Beauty bloggers and even hair stylists all over social media have been posting their stunning hair masterpieces to keep up with the crazy hair color trends. Those with luscious long locks mimic the rainbow while those with pixie cuts also get some love with a splash of neon to have them stand out more.

And never be afraid to color your hair however you like — it’s the beauty of self-expression. A fiery ombré is definitely on the list for me to try out.