On Thursday, People broke the “news” that Spiderman: Homecoming co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were dating, and people reacted appropriately — which is to say that most every news outlet broke the story, and fans were torn between disbelief and claiming that they knew it all along.

A source told People that the actors have gone on vacation together and are keeping the relationship under ropes.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The only problem? Zendaya and Holland aren’t dating at all — at least, if you ask them about it.

“Wait wait,” Zendaya tweeted in response to a news article about their relationship, “my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!” She accompanied her post with laughing emojis before posing to Holland: “hbu.”

Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

“Does the press tour count,” Holland responded with a laughing emoji of his own.

Marie Claire notes that the former two Spidermans have dated their co-stars, citing Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Still, Z and Holland seem vehement that they are just friends. Of course, given that her last relationship was a four-year-long secret, not every fan is inclined to trust her word on this one.

https://twitter.com/DayaGIFs/status/885625775742996480