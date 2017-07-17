VIEW GALLERY

Disney’s long search for the lead in its new live-action Aladdin is over and their actor of choice might possibly be the most physically attractive prince they could have ever chosen.

Mena Massoud, an actor born in Egypt and raised in Canada, has been announced as Aladdin in the film alongside Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as Genie.

After the announcement, Massoud tweeted, “So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work! #Aladdin”

Massoud has definitely felt the hardships of being Middle-Eastern in Hollywood. In an interview, he explained, “I grew up in a culturally different household. My parents saw certain things differently than other people. I went to schools that had a significantly large Caucasian population and I feel very fortunate because I was able to compare that perspective with my family’s. It allowed me to create a wiser world view on things. Also, though, at this point in my career, being a visible minority in this industry still affects me.”

“I can’t compete for roles that require me to be Caucasian or African American, even if those characters really connect with me and intrigue me,” Massoud continued. “The competition may be less, some people would say, but the amount of work to be had is less as well. However, I think the industry is growing more and more and starting to support actors of all cultural backgrounds.”

Hopefully this new, impressive role will lead Massoud to other big projects solely because of his talent… and maybe his beautiful face. Do yourself a favor and check out some of his Instagram photos.

This man has an exciting future ahead. Get to know him.