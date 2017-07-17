Mindy Kaling’s career is centered around making people laugh and not who she’s dating. The Office writer and star has been hustling since day. She had her own TV show by the time she was 33! That doesn’t come from not working hard all the time.

The Massachusetts native has managed to leave some time for love. But still no one’s dating life can even match Mindy Lahiri’s. The real question is who is her baby daddy?

Read on for her full dating history.

B.J. Novak 2005 – 2007

Kaling and Novak have a very complicated relationship. The two met while writing for The Office. Then the played love interests on the show, even after they broke up. The two dated for two years from 2005-2007. Their break up was rough on Kaling. She openly talks about it. But the two are still best friends. Like serious best friends. Whoever said exes can’t be friends clearly don’t know Novak and Kaling.

Benjamin Nugent 2008 – 2012

Nugent is another writer and Massachusetts native. The non fiction writer and Kaling dated for almost four years. The couple were together from April 2008 to 2012. Nugent’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washing Post and Time. Even though he is a creative writer he seems a little too moody for the funny Kaling.

Cory Booker 2017

The New Jersey senator and Kaling started their fling on Twitter. Oh, how I love 21st century romance! Booker tweeted at the actress when she made a joke involving him on her Hulu show The Mindy Project. Kaling responded to his tweet and then the Senator shoot his shot and asked her out. The two reportedly went on a few dates, but we haven’t had any updates since.

2018

With yet to be revealed the father of her baby, Mindy Kaling is currently single and pregnant.

2019

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak went on an Oscars date together; the couple had already broken up though.