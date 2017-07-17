VIEW GALLERY

Instagram is a staple social media account for musicians, actors, artists, athletes and normal people like you and me. With millions of Instagram accounts it’s hard to tell which celebrity has the most followed account.

Technically speaking, Instagram itself has the most followers with 225 million, but they aren’t a real person so they don’t count. The most followed celebrity is way behind Instagram’s follower count with only 123 million. But the number one most followed celebrity shouldn’t take it that hard. There are only six celebrities with over 100 million followers. It’s a very elite group.

Only three Kardashian-Jenners made the list. Can you guess who? Click through to see the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts.