Today marks one year since the infamous moment that stopped people around the world in their tracks, the time that Kim Kardashian West released footage on Snapchat that proved Taylor Swift knew all along about Kanye West‘s mention of her in his song “Famous” before it was released.
A quick recap on the drama: Taylor Swift released a statement that she did not approve of the lyrics and warned Kanye not to release the song that says he made her famous and that the two might still have sex.
On the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the night Kim took to Snapchat, she discussed wanting to stick up for her man and speaking out on the Taylor Swift drama. She released videos Kanye had recorded that happened to have his phone call with Taylor Swift recorded, where he is seen calling her to discuss the lyrics. Kim dropped the bomb on National Snake Day so she made sure her tweet made reference to Taylor as well.
The twitter war continued on after this, with Taylor Swift even taking to social media the next day to defend herself against the video and that she didn’t know about other lyrics in the song. Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video director took to Twitter to express his support for Swift and how she’s like “a rainbow in a swamp.”
Kimye supporters started trending RIP Taylor Swift and even created murals dedicated to the event. Even after her robbery in Paris, Kim returned to social media with a burn to the star by retweeting a story about Taylor’s ex, Calvin Harris. The drama has caused the world to take sides as either Team Kimye or Team Swift (or Team IDGAF).
However, a year has passed, so now Taylor Swift fans are taking back National Snake Day and showing support for their favorite singer. Fans started the hashtag #HissHissBish, a reference to Katy Perry‘s song, to show support for Taylor and call out past fans who left the fandom following the release of the footage.
https://twitter.com/taylorshero1/status/886708535383470080
https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/886951675382157314
Some Team Kimye fans made sure to tweet their support a year later as well.
https://twitter.com/Here_Rego/status/886986860597305348
https://twitter.com/phelpseclaire/status/887015601893367808
After all this time, whose team are you on?
[cmglink url=”http://collegecandy.com/2016/08/05/taylor-swift-boyfriends-who-is-taylor-dating-now-ex-bf/”}