Today marks one year since the infamous moment that stopped people around the world in their tracks, the time that Kim Kardashian West released footage on Snapchat that proved Taylor Swift knew all along about Kanye West‘s mention of her in his song “Famous” before it was released.

A quick recap on the drama: Taylor Swift released a statement that she did not approve of the lyrics and warned Kanye not to release the song that says he made her famous and that the two might still have sex.

One year ago, @KimKardashian on her Snapchat exposed Taylor🐍🐍 what an iconic moment #NationalSnakeDay 🐍 pic.twitter.com/XmT1yp1adA — Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) July 17, 2017

On the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the night Kim took to Snapchat, she discussed wanting to stick up for her man and speaking out on the Taylor Swift drama. She released videos Kanye had recorded that happened to have his phone call with Taylor Swift recorded, where he is seen calling her to discuss the lyrics. Kim dropped the bomb on National Snake Day so she made sure her tweet made reference to Taylor as well.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Kim I've always been on the fence about you but after today. Legend. Queen. All bow down. pic.twitter.com/Vxv1wOiu01 — John Kell (@Johnnerkell) July 18, 2016

The twitter war continued on after this, with Taylor Swift even taking to social media the next day to defend herself against the video and that she didn’t know about other lyrics in the song. Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video director took to Twitter to express his support for Swift and how she’s like “a rainbow in a swamp.”

Kimye supporters started trending RIP Taylor Swift and even created murals dedicated to the event. Even after her robbery in Paris, Kim returned to social media with a burn to the star by retweeting a story about Taylor’s ex, Calvin Harris. The drama has caused the world to take sides as either Team Kimye or Team Swift (or Team IDGAF).

However, a year has passed, so now Taylor Swift fans are taking back National Snake Day and showing support for their favorite singer. Fans started the hashtag #HissHissBish, a reference to Katy Perry‘s song, to show support for Taylor and call out past fans who left the fandom following the release of the footage.

HAPPY #NATIONALSNAKEDAY TO ALL THE SNAKES WHO LEFT THIS FANDOM OVER SOME BOTCHED RECEIPTS AND SOME CHEAP HATE, HISS HISS BISH pic.twitter.com/L20bL5JOjL — James (@twentystitches_) July 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/taylorshero1/status/886708535383470080

https://twitter.com/TSwiftFCT/status/886951675382157314

happy national snake day, swifties and queen snake taylor 💞✨ hiss hiss bish 🐍🐍 — blair (@tayswiph) July 17, 2017

Some Team Kimye fans made sure to tweet their support a year later as well.

https://twitter.com/Here_Rego/status/886986860597305348

Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase https://t.co/iIeamTRfFM pic.twitter.com/bdmZyIKIsB — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) July 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/phelpseclaire/status/887015601893367808

Kim Kardashian ended Taylor Swift. It's time y'all agree with it pic.twitter.com/Vho70WugHK — clandestino🎄 (@cesaraugmd) July 17, 2017

After all this time, whose team are you on?

