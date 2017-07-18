VIEW GALLERY

Every year, Billboard drops their list of the highest paid artists of the year. They call it their “Money Makers” list, while I like to call it the “who toured the longest?” list. Touring is a huge payday for artists, and between ticket sales and merchandise money they are literally swimming in the cash after every tour.

The top 10 list is a combination of old rock bands, rappers, country stars and the usual top-chart sellers. The names aren’t that shocking, but the amount of dough that they’ve accumulated is jaw-dropping. The number one artists brought in some major cash with $62.1 million, which is almost $20 million more than the artists who came in at number two.

Click through to see if your favorite musician made it into the top ten.