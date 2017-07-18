VIEW GALLERY

Good news for Taylor, bad news for you. It turns out that Taylor Swift was not in that giant suitcase being brought out from her apartment yesterday.

For those of you who are confused, let me quickly recap this whole rumor.

News/photo agency Splash News released a photo yesterday of two bodyguards carrying out a massive suitcase from Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment. Not too weird, right? It seemed normal at first glance, but the caption of the photo was the real head-scratcher.

Part of the caption reads, “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribecca apartment into her truck, in the trunk.”

While people were obviously reluctant to believe that this was true, people all over the internet also spent a lot of the day talking about it because how hilarious would that be if it was true?

I don't care if this is true or not. It's still my truth. — Just Some Doc (@forbiddencomma) July 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/887002509012869120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Ftanyachen%2Ftaylor-swift-suitcase-rumor

https://twitter.com/Arpwel/status/887010038673543168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Ftanyachen%2Ftaylor-swift-suitcase-rumor

Unfortunately for Taylor Swift, this rumor also fell right on National Snake Day, making the whole situation even more ridiculous.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Well now, luckily for Taylor Swift, the truth has come out about this iconic image. #Journalism.

People were first tipped off considering the fact that in the title and the caption “Tribecca” was spelled wrong.

Splash News, in a statement to Spin, corrected their mistake by saying that the person who took the photograph and posted it online was not a regular photographer for the agency.

People were also slightly inclined to believe it was true because Swift does have a history of avoiding the paparazzi and Adele admitted to being transported to her tour in a large box.

At the end of the day, I am sure that this Splash News photographer was fired but he will still be hailed as a comedic genius because we really needed that laugh.