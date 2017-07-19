VIEW GALLERY

In the movie Chasing Amy, Ben Affleck‘s character, a straight male, shares a kiss with his best friend, a gay man.

Director Kevin Smith says that Affleck labeled the smooch a large turning point in his acting career. That day on set, Affleck and his costar Jason Lee were a little nerv ous about filming the peck. Many actors stayed away from any kind of homosexual association in the ’90s.

Smith celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 1997 comedy this past weekend by attending a special screening. At this screening, Smith repeated Affleck’s words from the day of the kiss scene 20 years prior. “A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face.”

After they completed filming the scene, Affleck said, “Now, I’m a serious actor.”

People have commented on the questionable quote, but the one that received the most reactions was a response from Evan Rachel Wood who tweeted, “Try getting raped in a scene. Grow up Ben.”

And then later tweeted, “Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause it’s a ‘straight kiss’ doesn’t mean we enjoy it. Ahem.”

These tweets have since been deleted.

Many Twitter users pointed out an important detail that the quote was from 20 years ago.

Well, the quote was from 20 years ago so I guess he did grow up. — sasha’s scout (@TheNextBlGThing) July 18, 2017

Wood responded to the user that the actor probably just thought it was funny, but jokes can be damaging.

Many other users responded to Wood’s tweet as well, some demanding her to apologize to Affleck.

Smith also made a public apology for even sharing the story about Affleck. In a Facebook Live video, he issued apologies to both Affleck and Wood and said that he didn’t mean to start any trouble.

It’s unclear if Wood understood the full story before she commented, but either way, the world’s outlook on the LGBT community has come a long way since then.