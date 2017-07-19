VIEW GALLERY

The nice thing about Instagram Stories is that you don’t have to follow the person to view their story. Unlike its rival Snapchat you have to add the celebrity to view their stories, there is no profile aspect.

Even though it was controversial when it came out Instagram Stories have become a permanent addition to the social media platform. Honestly some of it’s features are nicer than Snapchat’s, especially the boomerang affect.

Instagram Stories have taken a more aesthetic appeal rather than Snapchat. Mixing aesthetic and real life makes for a fine line. Only a few celebrities have manages to straddle both worlds. Click through to see the 8 celebrities Instagram Stories that you should be watching.