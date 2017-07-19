VIEW GALLERY

Madame Tussauds is the household name for all things sculpted from wax.

Though there have been some very questionable wax figures created and displayed in the various museum locations internationally, when Madame Tussauds gets it right, the results are so realistic that they’re borderline creepy.

As we know, Madame Tussauds is constantly unveiling new wax figures to add to its impressive collection and the lot that were added in 2017 are pretty friggin’ incredible!

So, here’s a compilation of the latest wax figures of some of our favorite celebs that are so convincing, your friends will for sure think you met Kylie Jenner.