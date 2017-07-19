The Newest Celebrity Wax Figures Are Creepily Accurate

||
VIEW GALLERY

Madame Tussauds is the household name for all things sculpted from wax.

Though there have been some very questionable wax figures created and displayed in the various museum locations internationally, when Madame Tussauds gets it right, the results are so realistic that they’re borderline creepy.

As we know, Madame Tussauds is constantly unveiling new wax figures to add to its impressive collection and the lot that were added in 2017 are pretty friggin’ incredible!

So, here’s a compilation of the latest wax figures of some of our favorite celebs that are so convincing, your friends will for sure think you met Kylie Jenner.

People Are Taking Dirty Pics With Nicki Minaj Wax Figure

Read More:
NewsWTF News
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Gabriela RCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Just your average gal. I'm a coffee enthusiast, expert napper and I can memorize a song lyric faster than my phone password.
  • 10614935101348454