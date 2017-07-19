VIEW GALLERY

Logan Paul is one of the original Vine stars. He put the six second video looping app on the map with his crazy stunts and elaborate pranks. Since Vine Logan has moved on to bigger and better things. The Ohio native moved out to Los Angeles to purse a career in acting and entertainment. The real lesion is how well is Logan doing out on the west coast?

Logan Paul’s Net Worth as of 2018: $3.5 million

Read on to see how he got to where he is now.

2013

This was a big year for Logan. His Vines started going viral and his follow count started to soar. During this year he went from having 900 followers across all social media platforms to having 1.5 million. He posted a vine compilation of his vines to YouTube and it quickly reached over four million views in its first week.

2014

This is the year that Logan put his faith in his followers. He dropped out of Ohio University as a freshman and moved to Los Angeles to pursue entertainment as a full-time career. He had well over 4 million followers on Vine and numerous sponsorships.

2015

Logan was ranked as the tenth most influential figure on Vine. By this time his sponsored vine videos were earning him hundreds of thousands of dollars. He appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Weird Loners and two episodes of Stitchers. He also lived on Vine Street in Hollywood with a slew of other Vine stars. They all moved to that street because of the name.

2016

Paul starred in the YouTube Red movie The Thinning. Comcast also purchased a short digital TV series from Logan called Logan Paul Vs.

2017

Logan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teamed up to make some YouTube videos together. In return Logan got to be an extra in his new movie Baywatch. He also appears in the film The Space Between Us.

2018

Logan Paul is back on youtube with his grand redemption video after the suicide forest video scandal.