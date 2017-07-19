Mexico City just triggered a huge conversation about sexual harassment with their latest social experiment.

UN Women partnered with the local government in Mexico City to install an eye-catching and very graphic subway seat molded into the shape of the male torso… with the whole downstairs included. There’s a sign above the seat claiming that it’s for men only and there’s another sign on the bottom that reads, “It is annoying to travel this way, but not compared to the sexual violence women suffer in their daily commutes.”

The city detailed its social experiment with a video and a campaign against sexual harassment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p5pp1pcOPs

The people in the video about the social experiment are full of mixed reactions. There are some that take it as a joke and laugh while others appear disgusted and annoyed.

The video has now gone viral and is sparking conversation on Twitter about sexual harassment. Twitter users are using #NoEsDeHombres to join in on the conversation.

With something as dire as sexual harassment awareness, you have to be direct to make people understand. Go Mexico City! #NoEsDeHombres — Ivy🌿 (@ivycpoit) March 31, 2017

Despite the mixed reactions, the social experiment is definitely making some noise and creating a conversation, so part of its mission is being accomplished.