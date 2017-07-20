VIEW GALLERY

Kofi Siriboe might not be a household name yet, but just know that you’ll be seeing a lot more of him soon. And nobody, not a person on God’s green Earth, should complain about that because… Well, look at him.

Siriboe is a 23-year-old Los Angeles, California native of Ghanaian descent. He works as an actor and model, as if you couldn’t tell by his good looks.

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/887737858039189504

As with most good things in this world, we owe Oprah some gratitude. Siriboe is most well-known for appearing on OWN’s Queen Sugar. He has a starring role on the hit series and leaves viewers shook with every episode.

He also appears in the newly-released Girls Trip, starring as the romantic male lead.

Also, #QueenSugar fans (and Oprah) are gonna lose their minds when they see Kofi Siriboe in #GirlsTrip pic.twitter.com/ePFwKRxNBn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2017

Oprah has also had the chance to get up close and personal with him and we are JEALOUS. That hand, Oprah! Her enviable placement has been the subject of several memes.

Siriboe’s star is on the rise, so it’s better to get acquainted with him ASAP. Also, who wouldn’t want to be acquainted with him anyway?