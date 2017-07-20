It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Monica Lewinsky, but each time she resurfaces, her name is one that lives in infamy. After a highly-public and controversial affair with former President Bill Clinton (which some say played a part in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss), Lewinsky keeps a low profile.

She’s back. This time she has something to say about Jay-Z‘s album 4:44, as well as what she calls a culture of “male vulnerability,” in Vanity Fair.

In the essay, titled “Jay-Z, Prince Harry, Brad Pitt, and the New Frontiers of Male Vulnerability,” the public speaker and writer praised Jay-Z for not ignoring or brushing aside the cheating allegations unleashed after Beyonce‘s Lemonade.

“Jay-Z had a choice,” Lewinsky wrote. “Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video… (he) knew that his fans wouldn’t have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations.”

“It is a refreshing and bracing antidote to see male icons convey vulnerability in an age when Washington’s new power elite and our coarsening culture are busy projecting an outmoded caricature of manhood, 24/7,” Lewinsky continued.

“As we wrestle with gender roles and relationships between the sexes – and see issues of sexism running rampant from the tech world to politics – it’s heartening to see a crack in the implicit contract among men, their emotions, and society at large.”

Jay-Z referenced his alleged cheating on several tracks, mentioning the Solange elevator fight, “Becky with the good hair,” and in the footnotes of the album, released via video. It was revealed that Beyonce also approved every single track on 4:44.

“This is my real life,” Jay-Z said. “I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100% truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of ‘OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning,’ … It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The new dad has been praised for his honesty, though not by the BeyHive. This album is his first work in a long time and it hasn’t disappointed.

This isn’t Lewinsky’s first time interacting with the Knowles-Carter fam.

She commented on Beyonce’s hit “Partition” in another Vanity Fair essay two years ago. Her name was mentioned in a lyric referring to the infamous incriminating stain.

“Thanks, Beyoncé,” said Lewinsky. “But if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'”

Later, Lewinsky sarcastically asked Twitter if Lemonade would be safe for a listen.

hey, will someone let me know if it's safe for me to listen to #LEMONADE? 😳 #sarcasmfilter — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2016

After the initial scandal, Lewinsky’s fame was filled with public scorn and scrutiny. She eventually moved to England to escape the stigma surrounding her name, but would later return to America and begin a career as a public speaker, releasing a groundbreaking Ted Talk video and writing several different essays, as well as working as a TV host, brand spokesperson and anti-bullying activist.

Monica Lewinsky has gone from being what some would say was the original Becky to praising the man who sought Becky. Her ability to step forward is brave and so is Jay-Z’s honesty.