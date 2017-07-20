This story makes me want to scream and never eat baked goods again unless they’re made by me or a trained, vetted professional.

On Sanctimommy, a Facebook page that makes fun of the “perfect know it all” moms, one mom submitted a post that is just horrifying. Even for “okay moms,” which is what Sanctimommy uses to label themselves, this is just BAD.

In the anonymous mom’s post, she wrote that she “needs some advice” because, “I made brownies for my school bake sale that has breastmilk in them. I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal…One of the other moms found out and are blowing out of proportion. Idk what to do!”

I shall forever remember today as the day I stopped supporting bake sales. Posted by Sanctimommy on Monday, July 17, 2017

Um, those moms aren’t blowing it out of proportion! That is so gross. I get not having any time to run to the store, but damn, lady… Just go ask a neighbor to borrow some milk.

A lot of people think the story is fake and that a troll just posted it for laughs. A typical box brownie mix doesn’t need milk because it has powdered milk included, but who knows? Maybe she could have made it from scratch.

Story about a mum using breast milk to make brownies. I'm just wondering why she used milk in a brownie mixture 😂😂 — Lily Tatui (@timtoez09) July 20, 2017

Either way, keep your boob juice out of baked goods! The American Academy of Pediatrics highly warns against sharing breast milk because it could cause infections in children.

Suddenly, I’m going on a diet.