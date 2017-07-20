VIEW GALLERY

Well, ladies and gentlemen, the day is here. Our generation’s most infamous on-and-off couple, Kylie Jenner and Tyga are officially off. Forever.

In an interview on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club,” Tyga took the time to set the record straight about all things Kylie and all things Kardashian.

The host of the show, Charlamange Tha God, waited a whole 15 seconds before asking Tyga about his past relationship with Jenner.

About his relationship with Jenner, Tyga had this to say:

“That’s like the honeymoon stage. You get with somebody for like the first year and it’s magic. After that, like, you start like realizing a bunch of shit. It’s like any relationship … the main thing was just, like, a lot of outside influences, and like you said, she’s younger than me so she’s dealing with perception.”

He added that while he prefers to keep his mystique, Jenner is more focused on her image and perception.

When asked about whether it was true that the Mercedes Maybach and Ferrari that he gave Jenner was repossessed, he responded with a little shade.

“Let me show you something right now,” Tyga responded. “So, for the last seven months, we ain’t been together or whatever. Has there been any negative stories about me?”

When the interviewer asked about whether he was implying that the Kardashians planted stories about him, Kris Jenner specifically, he said “I don’t know. Maybe.”

He also touched on Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian, who just had a very public falling out with Tyga’s baby mama, Blac Chyna.

On the situation, he said that it wasn’t awkward at all for him but that he did warn Kardashian when he started his relationship with Chyna.

“Bro, I was just with her for three, four years, I know what she’s going to do,” Tyga said. “She’s just got a different mentality .. She’s been through a lot in her life and didn’t have people to guide her. [Someone] like him is not going to be able to handle her, he don’t know how she moves or thinks. But I am not going to intervene what they have going on, it’s their relationship.”

When it comes to talking about two of your exes on a radio show, Tyga actually was very calm and seemed civil in regards to both Kylie and Chyna.