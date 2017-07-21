VIEW GALLERY

Girl Trip is a must-see movie this summer. The movie is centered around the reunion of four college friends labeled the Flossy Posse consisting of Ryan (Regina Hall), Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Dina (Tiffany Haddish). The four friends reunite for Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana and craziness ensues. If you’re looking to laugh so hard you can’t breathe, then this is your movie. It rivals Bridesmaids that’s how hilarious it is. Even though the movie is star-studded, there are a few up and comers you should know about from the cast.

Tiffany Haddish

The 37-year-old is going to be a household name after this movie. She is one of the main characters and holds her own against well-known names like Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. Tiffany’s character Dina is an outlandish free-spirit who just wants to have a good time. Every joke she makes hits and never falls flat. You can see Tiffany in Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s movie Keanu and on the short-lived but amazing The Carmichael Show. She also was just on Jimmy Kimmel Live and told the funniest story about Jada and Will Smith.

Kofi Siriboe

I can’t be subtle. Kofi is so hot. He plays Malik, a 21-year-old college boy who hooks up with Lisa (Jada). He helps Lisa get her groove back, even if that means a little pain on his end. You just have to go see Girls Trip to get it. I have a feeling Kofi is going to be in a lot more projects after this. You can catch him on Oprah’s TV show Queen Sugar and rewatch MTV’s Awkward to see Kofi in action.

Larenz Tate

It’s hard to imagine Larenz in any other role except Julian Stevens in Girls Trip. He plays an old college friend of the Flossy Posse who also happens to be in Essence Fest because he’s a musician. He gives off huge Ne-Yo vibes. Lorenz has an impressive resume but his most notable previous roles are in House of Lies and Rush.