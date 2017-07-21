VIEW GALLERY

You might recognize Tiffany Haddish from the recent feel-good comedy, Girls’ Trip, in which she plays the least put-together character of a foursome that goes on a wild trip to New Orleans. Though, it wasn’t her first feature film. She’s also starred in Keanu and has had cameos in That’s So Raven and New Girl. Even though she’s mainly known as an actress, she’s also quite the comedian and humanitarian. Read on to see her other ventures.

Tiffany Haddish Net Worth 2018: $2 Million

Let’s see how she got to the place she is now.

2005 – 2012

Having had an erratic childhood, Tiffany partially grew up in foster care, and was given an ultimatum: visit psychiatric therapy or attend Laugh Factor Comedy Camp. She chose the latter and her love for comedy was sparked, inspiring her to develop Chuckles Not Knuckles, a comedic program for inner-city students. Tiffany proves that comedic and acting skills are intertwined, from comedic timing to improvisation.

She began her acting career with multiple cameos, from appearances in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, My Name is Earl, to Just Jordan. She even competed in comedy competitions, from Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes? to Funniest Wins. Though she didn’t win either, it prepared her for her many later gigs.

2012 – 2015

Tiffany’s comedic shows have taken her internationally. In 2012, she performed on a USO Comedy Tour in Asia for American troops. Just two years later, she earned a spot on Jenny McCarthy’s all-female Dirty, Sexy, Funny tour with a set of her own.

2014 – 2017

In 2014, Tiffany’s breakthrough came as a role in Oprah Winfrey Network’s If Loving You Is Wrong, but eventually left for The Carmichael Show. In 2015, she earned a role in the comedy film, Keanu, alongside Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, and was able to combine her love for both comedy and acting. This year, she landed a lead role in Girls’ Trip, playing the most unhinged character of the bunch.

With the year, she’s having

2018

Due to a scheduling conflict, Tiffany Haddish is coming to Omaha on 19th May.