The masterpieces of Lisa Frank that once covered your elementary school folders and notebooks can now color your dreams.

Target’s Lisa Frank pajama collection for grown-ass adults like yourselves is here, and the nostalgia wave hit us hard. From dolphins and unicorns to rainbows and lips, this line will make you want to call up your pals from third grade (we know you still remember their phone numbers by heart) and have an old school sleepover.

The best part? This is Target, so it’s super affordable — just $6-$20.

I’m squealing. Are you squealing?

Check out the best pieces below.

What are you waiting for? Jump on these now or regret it forever.