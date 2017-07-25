Have you ever been to a wax museum? If you can get past the frighteningly lifelike renditions of celebrities (save for their dead eyes staring back at you), then it’s a pretty cool experience. Lately, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in New York is getting its fair share of heat from fans, and I’m not sure if the statues can handle it.

A wax likeness of Queen Bey was put on display and fans flocked to get a selfie with the celebrity. The real Beyoncé seems to be lying low since the birth of her twins, so her wax statue will have to do for our Instagram posts. Unfortunately, her depiction was… underwhelming.

Why does this Beyoncé wax figure look like Lindsay Lohan if she were an Instagram model pic.twitter.com/K1wjhiy26E — festive gay tweets (@trashygaytweets) July 19, 2017

If I saw this statue for the first time without any sign, Beyonce would be my last guess. For one, her skin tone is still too light and her face doesn’t come anywhere close to the Queen’s cool stare. It seems that fans also shared this sentiment as they quickly fired back at Madame Tussaud’s.

Madame Tussaud’s later released an official statement in hopes to pacify fans and explain any problems with the wax figure:

“At Madame Tussaud’s, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

I don’t think the lightning is the problem. In response to public outrage, the New York Times reported that the Beyoncé wax figure has been removed from display. After receiving a lot of complaints from fans, Beyoncé’s wax figure was updated to reflect a more accurate depiction of our favorite singer. Her hairstyle and complexion were adjusted, but fans were still unimpressed.

https://twitter.com/Musicnews_feeds/status/889487304577785856

A small improvement, I’ll give them that, but it could be better. I don’t think you can blame the lightning this time, Madame Tussaud. Maybe it’s best to take this one back to the drawing board.